See problems as opportunities – Bluecrest University urges graduates

Dr Kapil Guptal, the Chairman of the Governing Council of Bluecrest University College, has called on graduates of the College to see problems as opportunities’ and develop strategic measures of addressing such challenges.

He urged them to believe in themselves and their God given talents and identify what they want to do and start taking action to achieve those dreams.

“Be ready to tackle challenges and never give up. The real world is a very strange place so your soft skills matter more than what you learnt in your degree.

Be prepared mentally to get a few No’s to your job application and do not be deterred. The right opportunity is on your way, build your experience by attending good jobs but do not allow the salary to stop you from using good opportunities to learn”.

Dr Guptal gave the advice at the weekend at the graduation ceremony of the College in Accra.

In all 108 students graduated in Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Human Resource Management, BBA in Banking and Finance and BBA in Information Systems.

Speaking on the theme: “Impact of Education on National Development”, he said national development is the capacity of a nation to improve and sustain growth in all aspects of life; and the means to achieving this is to provide higher education to the citizenry.

He said educational programmes should be planned well for qualities such as capacity to analyse complex situations, creative initiative, entrepreneurial spirit and a sense of responsibility to be inculcated in students to promote development and national unity.

“Remember, that graduating is not the end of your race, this is just the beginning. Plan to study further. Don’t wait for the opportunity, create it.

A quote from the first Female President of Liberia and Africa, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, said “ If your dreams don’t scare you they are not big enough”.

Dr Guptal said education was a vital investment for human and economic development and urged parents too keen interest in the education of their children for better future.

“We are living in an inquiring and innovation-oriented society. The demand of twenty first century is novelty, creativity, and integration of knowledge at global level, research, critical and analytical thoughts”, he added.

He said it was imperative for all to develop students to be analytical and critical thinkers, their skills and attitudes that would make them more flexible and innovative to deal with uncertainty and crises at national and global level.

He said his outfit in 1999, saw the need to impart quality education and that has brought into existence institutions such as the Bluecrest University, Academic City College, NIIT and among others.

“We are pioneers in promoting Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics education, as supported by President Nana Akuffo-Addo to find ways of restructuring and reorienting the educational system so that Science and Technology become the driving force”.

He thanked parents and guardians who have chosen the right school for their wards to pursue quality education, adding that their investment had paved way for their future to be secure and bright.

Prof Ruby Hanson, who spoke on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, congratulated the graduates for their successful completion of their programmes and BlueCrest for successfully producing high caliber of students that would cause Ghana and Africa to forge ahead in the field of Technology and Business Administration.

She said research has revealed that a more educated society may translate into higher rates of innovation, higher overall productivity and faster introduction of new technology.

“Remember to always follow the right approach, because when you put garbage in then you can only expect garbage out.

Be proud of your strengths but never be ashamed of your weaknesses. Stand out and stand strong for the right cause.

Be passionate about everything you do and excellence should be your goal”, she added.

Mr Samuel Kwabena Sarpong, who spoke on behalf of the graduating students, urged his colleagues to be innovative and start something by their own as it’s develop to a higher heights.

He said they were aware of the stiff competition in the market and pledged to use their knowledge acquired to make the needed change in society and bring development to the country.

Mr Sarpong emerged the overall best student and best student in IT.

Ms Josephine Amele-Amissah Masoperh won the best female student in IT, while the best Best BBA Students went to Mr Vincent Mensah and Zainab Omowumi Aremu.

Ms Harmony Alabi, won the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Achiever Award for representing Ghana in the International Youth Education Programme.

Source: GNA