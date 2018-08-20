Akufo-Addo asks churches to preach against galamsey

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked churches to use their pulpits to preach against environmental degradation, especially through illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr Kofi Dzamesi, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the President said the Christian Community was a major stakeholder in the quest to building a thriving democracy that upheld the tenets of human rights.

The call was made at the opening of the 18th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) at Akropong in the Eastern Region, which saw the commemoration of 100 Years of the Synod on the theme: “Go and Make Disciples of All Nations”.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the contribution of the PCG in the area of education, agriculture and health could not be over-emphasised, with statistics showing that it was the third largest healthcare service provider in the country.

He commended the Church for its continuous support over the years to the development of Ghana and gave the assurance of government’s readiness to partner it in all endeavours to ensure a holistic development.

President Akufo-Addo also commended the entire Christian Community for the contribution to socio-economic development of the nation.

The General Assembly is the highest decision making body of the Church, which saw the converging of more than 250 commissioners and corresponding members from the 21 Presbyteries, both home and abroad, to take stock of the past year at the Grace Congregation, Akropong.

The first Synod/General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of the then Gold Coast was held at Akropong in 1918, which saw the election of the first Moderator and Clerk.

Akropong was, therefore, chosen to host this year’s General Assembly to commemorate the 100 Years Anniversary.

Reverend Dr Victor Oko Abbey, the Acting Moderator of the PCG, called on Ghanaians to stop the politicization of the new arrangements under the Free Senior High School Policy and support the Government to address the challenges identified in its implementation.

He commended the Government for the bold decision to implement the Policy and called on it to engage all stakeholders and welcome ideas that would help improve on education in the country.

Source: GNA