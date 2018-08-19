NPA clears Globex Energy of tax evasion

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has cleared Globex Energy Limited to do business in all petroleum downstream activities.

Earlier in a press release, the NPA suspended Globex Energy Limited together with other oil companies over tax evasion.

A spokesperson for the company, by a letter dated August 3, 2018, said the NPA cleared the company to resume business in the petroleum downstream activities.

It would be recalled that earlier when the press release suspending Globex Company for tax evasion was published, the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Distributors (GCBOD), came to the defence of Globex Energy Limited that the suspension of that company was not for tax evasion but rather for under declaration of volumes of sales.

Globex Energy Limited wishes to assure its stakeholders that it will continue to abide by the rules and regulations of the energy sector and foster better working relations with all players in the energy sector.

Source: GNA