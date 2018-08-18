Kofi Annan was light in the darkness – Andrew Barnes

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Andrew Barnes in a tribute on Twitter has described Kofi Annan as “a light in the darkness.”

The former UN Secretary-General Mr. Annan died today, Saturday August 18, 2018 in Switzerland in his sleep after a short illness. He was 80 years old.

Our most heartfelt condolences to the family of the great Kofi Annan, and to the people of Ghana for their loss. Former UNSG and Nobel Laureate, Kofi Annan was a statesman, a humanitarian, a light in the darkness, and a true gentleman. He will be greatly missed by us all. pic.twitter.com/xpJizypAYd — Andrew Barnes (@AusAmbGHA) August 18, 2018

“Our most heartfelt condolences to the family of the great Kofi Annan, and to the people of Ghana for their loss. Former UNSG and Nobel Laureate, Kofi Annan was a statesman, a humanitarian, a light in the darkness, and a true gentleman. He will be greatly missed by us all,” Barnes tweeted.

Tributes from around the world are eulogizing the Ghanaian who rose through the ranks to occupy the top position in the world body.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi