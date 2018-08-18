Home / Africa/International / Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies

2 hours ago Africa/International, Lead Story 2 Comments

Kofi Annan

Former UN Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan is dead. Multiple sources within the UN system have confirmed to ghanabusinessnews.com that Mr. Annan died Saturday August 18, 2018. He was 80 years old. The cause of death is not yet known.

Mr. Annan, a Ghanaian, served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006, and together with the organization he was awarded the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize.

He is survived by a wife, Nane Maria Annan and three children.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

2 comments

  1. Bismark Marfo
    August 18, 2018 at 9:07 AM

    Rest In Perfect Peace Daddy

  2. ghartey fiifi eric bortsie
    August 18, 2018 at 9:17 AM

    may his soul rest in perfect peace.

