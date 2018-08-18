Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies

Former UN Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan is dead. Multiple sources within the UN system have confirmed to ghanabusinessnews.com that Mr. Annan died Saturday August 18, 2018. He was 80 years old. The cause of death is not yet known.

Mr. Annan, a Ghanaian, served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006, and together with the organization he was awarded the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize.

He is survived by a wife, Nane Maria Annan and three children.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi