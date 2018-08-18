Aflao gets CCTV cameras for crime control

The Ketu South Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC), has installed CCTV cameras in Aflao, Ghana’s eastern border town with Togo, to stem rising security challenges.

The equipment will complement efforts of security officers, including the military in the border town.

A 27-kilometre road, spanning the Aflao border to Segbe, is also to be constructed along the frontier to ease security patrols between the two countries.

Mr. Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and MUSEC Chairman, said this at the Assembly’s Town Hall Meeting (THM) at Aflao.

The event, organised by the Ministries of Local Government and the Ministry of Information, was to deepen democracy, seek general public opinion on governance and mobilise social capital for government.

Mr. Agbenorwu said Ketu South, due to its nearness to the Togolese capital, Lome, had peculiar challenging security and crime situation, compelling MUSEC to put in measures to ensure safety of residents and travellers.

He said frequent engagement of the military and other security measures weighed heavily on the Assembly’s kitty, saying, there were 36 unapproved “Beats and Pillars” along the border where criminals harassed travellers, but assured of safety.

Mr Agbenorwu said the stalled Blekusu-Agavedzi-Salakope Sea Defence Project was progressing and would be extended to Adina to stop ravages of the Sea in the area.

On the local economy, he said a group of investors from South Africa would build a five star hotel on an island in the lagoon near Denu in an addition to a Shopping Mall in the area and about 50 youth had received training in pig, mushroom and livestock rearing in Adidome under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) and Planting for Food and Job (PFJ) policy programmes, with the Business Advisory Centre support.

Mr. Agbenorwu, said ceramic, biscuit and vegetable oil factories would soon be established in the area with private sector leading, under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy and the Assembly’s 2017 Common Fund allocation went into completing 13 projects started by the past government.

He said, new infrastructural projects were also on-going at Lotakor, Duta, Aveyiborme, Aloe-Kpotame, Denu and Agbozume and the Free Senior High School policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, subsidised fertilizer and improved seedling project, enhanced capitation grant and Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty as some achievements of government.

Questions were asked on the double tracking system under the Free SHS, light fishing, potable water challenges and the refurbishment of local markets.

Source: GNA