Police arrests suspects in Tamale Teaching Hospital attacks

A joint team of police and military personnel on Wednesday arrested four men in connection with Monday’s locking out of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) from his office.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Mohammed Yusif Tanko, Public Relations Officer of the Northern Region Police Command, who announced the arrest of the suspects in Tamale, said they were picked up at a location in Tamale noted to be the base for Kandahar Boys, a youth group linked to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

ASP Tanko said the CEO of TTH had been invited to aid investigations by identifying the suspects.

Some youth groups linked to the ruling NPP on Monday morning (August 13, 2018) locked up the offices the CEO of TTH and guided him out of the hospital’s premises.

They took away the keys to the office temporarily disrupting administrative work at the hospital.

The youth group alleged corruption on the parts of the CEO of the TTH as the basis for their action.

In February, last year, one of the youth groups named the Kandahar Boys went to the TTH, entered the administration block, asked the secretary to the CEO to park out of the office.

They seized the keys to the main door of the CEO and Director of Administration’s offices, locked up the door, and wrote on it (door) “do not enter until further notice” and left with the keys.

Meanwhile, doctors, nurses and other health workers at the TTH have withdrawn their services following the incessant attacks on the hospital.

The withdrawal of services took effect on Tuesday August 14, in protest of the Monday’s incident at the CEOs Office, and only emergency and in-patient cases were being attended to at the facility.

Source: GNA