FIFA invites Ghana government delegation

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), has extended an invitation to the Government of Ghana, to deliberate on the current impasse in Ghana football.

The meeting would be held on Thursday, August 16, at the headquarters of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland.

A letter signed by Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of FIFA, the request for the meeting follows the decision of FIFA Bureau of the Executive Council and a subsequent telephone conversation between the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Giani Infantino, president of FIFA.

According to the letter, Ghana’s delegation would be led by Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Kwame Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information and Dr. Kofi Amoah, head of the Liaison Team.

FIFA, earlier in the week threatened to ban Ghana from all football related activties, of a court action to liquidate the GFA is not halted.

The Government in a response requested for a meeting with the world football controlling body to dialogue in search of solution to the impasse.

Source: GNA