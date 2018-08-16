Businessman jailed for forgery

An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday sentenced Victor Morgan Agbotui, a businessman to a year’s imprisonment in hard labour on charge of fraudulent breach of trust.

Agbotui was also sentenced by the Court to pay a fine of GH¢36,000.00 on the charge of uttering a Deed of Assignment on Prestella Plaza, a two storey building housing 16 shops and two offices at Kokomlemle in Accra.

The said property belonged to Prestella Boateng, a Ghanaian resident in the United Kingdom.

Agbotui in default of the fine would serve another year jail term.

Sentences would however run consecutively.

The Court presided over by Ms Patricia Quansah at the end of the trial found Agbotui guilty and convicted him accordingly. It however discharged Agbotui on the charges of stealing and forgery of documents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Stephen Adjei, the Prosecutor, narrated that the complainant was Madam Prestella Boateng.

Prosecution said the complainant in December 2010 met the convict and they entered into a relationship. Based on that, the convict assisted the complainant in the management of regularisation of tenancy agreements with tenants on the said property.

A year after, prosecution said, the complainant travelled to the UK and left her important documents and valuables such as documents covering Prestalla Plaza, Honda CRV vehicle, gold ornaments among others.

Based on that, prosecution said, Agbotui started exercising control over the complainant’s properties. He took some of the tenants occupying complainant’s property to Rent Control and Court. This was after the complainant had granted him a power of attorney.

Unknown to the complainant, Agbotui prepared a Deed of Assignment transferring complainant‘s interest in the Prestalla Plaza building and a three bedroom to himself under the name Morgan Haiz Company Limited.

Prosecution said Agbotui presented the deed of assignment to the Land Title Registry, Accra and on February 7, 2013, a title certificate was issued indicating that there had been a transfer of title of Prestella Plaza to Victor Morgan Agbotui.

Prosecution said the convict kept the documents of Prestella Plaza to himself and efforts by the complainant to get the said documents on the property failed.

A report was made to the Police and when Agbotui was arrested, he stated that the complainant sold Prestella Plaza to him for a fee of GH¢1,000,000.00.

Prosecution said Agbotui failed to provide documents as to how he paid the monies to the complainant.

According to prosecution investigation revealed that no company by name Morgan-Haiz Limited has been registered.

Source: GNA