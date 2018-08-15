Government delegation meets FIFA on Thursday

Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, would lead a Government of Ghana delegation for a crunch meeting with the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), on Thursday, August 16, in Zurich, Switzerland, over an impending ban of Ghana, from football related activities.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that, Mr Asiamah together with Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and head of the liaison team, Dr Kofi Amoah would meet with FIFA Executives, to discuss and dialogue over FIFA’s position.

FIFA is asking Ghana to halt the liquidation process against the Ghana Football Association by Monday, August 27, or face ban from all football related activities.

According to the information gathered, the Government team, which is ready to dialogue in a more diplomatic way would seek to make it clear to FIFA that the laws of Ghana must prevail above any other international body’s law and that Ghana being a sovereign country would seek to fight corruption in all sectors of the country, especially when there is a an overwhelming evidence of widespread corruption and other forms of illegality at all levels of the operations of the GFA.

The Government team, which would discuss other important matters would seek to affirm Government’s position of not willing to run or interfere with the administration of football in Ghana, but to save the game from dying by eradicating corruption and criminal conducts from the game of football just as FIFA frowns on corruption and criminal activities in the game, with its zero tolerance for corruption.

Source: GNA