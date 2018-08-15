CSOs demand arrest, prosecution of TTH attackers 

The Northern Region Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has called for the arrest and prosecution of those who chased the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) out of his office.

Madam Kawusada Abubakari, Convener of the Northern Region CSOs Platform on SDGs, who made the call at a press conference at Shishegu near Tamale on Tuesday, said the act was unlawful, adding the incessant attacks on state institutions in the Northern Region could worsen the development indicators of the Region.

Some youth groups linked to the ruling New Patriotic Party, on Monday morning (August 13, 2018) locked up the offices the CEO of TTH and guided him out of the Hospital’s premises.

They took away the keys to the office temporarily disrupting administrative work at the Hospital.

The youth groups alleged corruption on the parts of the CEO of the TTH as the basis for their action.

In February, last year, one of the youth groups named the Kandahar Boys went to the TTH, entered the administration block, asked the secretary to the CEO to pack out of the office.

They seized the keys to the main door of the CEO and that of the Director of Administration’s offices, locked up the doors, and wrote on it (door) “do not enter until further notice” and left with the keys.

The youth group early this year also ousted the Northern Regional Director of Health Services from office and the Director is yet to return to the Region.

Madam Abubakari said the Northern Region CSOs Platform on SDGs “has been following all these developments with high levels of worry and disappointment in the state structures that are constitutionally mandated to ensure law and order and to curb the activities of lawless citizens.”

She said “It is shameful to hear the Regional Police Command say they arrived when the thugs were gone and they have not made any arrests since.

“We must put on record that we condemn acts of corruption, diversion of state funds and all forms of mismanagement of public offices and the public purse, which the youth group tabled to justify their actions.”

Madam Abubakari condemned the use of unconstitutional means to seek redress, adding, “we cannot continue as a Region to use unconstitutional means to correct alleged illegalities”.

She also condemned office holders and politicians who supported the activities of those thugs for their selfish gains.

Madam Abubakari advocated a good grievance management mechanism channels in the country for citizens against public officials.

She also called for swift action by the security forces, particularly the police to restore citizens’ confidence in their ability to impartially deal with unlawful acts and perpetrators.

Mr Alhassan Mohammed Awal, Executive Director of NORSAAC and member of the Northern Region CSOs Platform on SDGs, called for the sacking of the Regional Police Commander if he failed to arrest the perpetrators of the act because “We are not safe under him”.

Source: GNA