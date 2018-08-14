FIFA gives Ghana ultimatum over FA

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), has asked the government of Ghana, to withdraw the liquidation process against the Ghana Football Association (GFA), by Monday, August 27, or risked being suspended from all football related activities.

A letter sent to the head of FIFA/CAF Liaison team, Dr Kofi Amoah, by the General Secretary of FIFA, Madam Fatima Samoura revealed that, the decision by the Government of Ghana to dissolve the GFA after the ‘Number 12’ documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary, contravenes its rules and regulation.

It stated that, “the Bureau was notified that FIFA had been made to understand that on 12 June 2018, the High Court in Accra placed an interim injunction on the activities of the GFA following an application by the Attorney General of Ghana

“The Bureau was further briefed on the visit of a FIFA delegation to Ghana on 21—22 June 2018 which met, among others, representatives of the government of Ghana, including the Minister of Youth and Sport. The Bureau was also informed that further consultations between a delegation involving the Minister of Youth and Sport and FIFA administration representatives were held in Zurich on 29 June 2018.

“On this occasion, with the primary objective of ensuring the continuous running of football in Ghana, it was agreed that a two-person team would be appointed to temporarily act as a liaison with FIFA and CAF with regard to international competitions issues (e.gr the participation of the Ghanaian team in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018), until such time as FIFA took a decision on the situation of the GFA.

The letter expressed FIFA’s displeasure with regards to proceedings taken against GFA and has instructed a withdrawal of the liquidation process or risked been stripped off its membership.

“The Bureau considers that the petition introduced by the Attorney General to the High Court of Justice to start the liquidation process of the GFA constitutes an undue interference in the affairs of the GFA in contravention of article 14 paragraph 1 (i) and article 19 paragraph 1 of the FIFA statutes,” the FIFA on letter to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Monday said.

“Under these circumstances, the Bureau based on article 16 paragraph 1 of the FIFA Statutes decided on 11 August 2018 that, if the petition to start the liquidation process of the GFA is not withdrawn by Monday, 27 August 2018 at 12h00 (CET), the GFA would be suspended with immediate effect.

“The suspension would be lifted only, once the above-mentioned petition is withdrawn and FIFA is given written proof thereof,” the statement added.

Source: GNA