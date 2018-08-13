I will eradicate the greedy and selfish tag on NDC – Dzifa Attivor

Madam Dzifa Aku Attivor, former Minister for Transport, has stated her resolve to “eradicate the greedy and selfish tag” on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when voted Chairman of the Party in Volta Region.

“My team will ensure that a lot of programmes and activities are carried out in the constituencies in order to take off that tag especially on issues of welfare and thereby, build and rebrand a sound and positive image for the Party…,” she said.

Madam Attivor who said this at her campaign launch in Ho said her team would set up a welfare fund to run affairs of the Party, with investments in the constituencies to enable sustainable income for the Party.

She said Ghanaians were “no longer ready for President Akufo-Addo, beyond 2020,” and asked NDC to put its house in order to compete “strongly” in 2020.

“The mood in Ghana today is that of disappointment and regret…, we are living in the worst period and the most incompetent government under the fourth republic,” Madam Attivor stated.

She called for hard work, unity, effective communication and vigilantism for victory in the 2020 general elections for the NDC.

Source: GNA