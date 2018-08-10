Christian Council calls for prosecution of heads of collapsed banks 

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) on Thursday asked government to arrest and prosecute all persons found complicit in the collapse and the consolidation of seven indigenous banks by the Bank of Ghana.

The CCG said the Directors, staff and all those whose actions and inactions had cast a slur on the management of the Financial system in the country, must be made to face the full vigorous of the laws.

Speaking at the opening of the 2018 Synod of the Global Evangelical Church of Ghana in Accra, General Secretary of the CCG, Dr. Cyril Fayorseh commended the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his team for exposing the rot in the banking system in Ghana and for actually closing down the seven banks.

He was of the opinion that the law should take its course in the matter because “the amount of money that we hear has gone into the bailing out of these banks is enough to do a lot of social interventions in the country.”

On the Double Track educational policy, Dr Fayorseh described it as a good thing, and commended Government’s tireless effort not to leave any child behind.

However, he said the CCG was of the view that Government should engage all stakeholders, including churches, and other faith based organizations, traditional leaders, parent teacher organizations, the Ghana Education Service, and the entire nation.

“I think there’s the need for the general public to have the opportunity to understand the proposal and to engage the system meaningfully,” he said.

The General Secretary said the CCG would have wished that the programme was piloted first before a full blown implementation, saying that, there was the need for all stakeholders to have a clear understanding of that educational policy to enable it to succeed.

He urged the public to be objective in such matters of national interest, adding that, “Our discussions should move towards national interest and the future of the Ghanaian youth… The Government and its communicators must respect dissenting views coming from any section of the Ghanaian populace and avoid embarking on vindictive attacks on people who express views that do not favour them.”

Dr Fayorseh commended the former Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Charlotte Osei, for successfully taking the country through the 2016 General elections, adding that, her good works must be remembered.

He also called on the current Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her two deputies to ensure that they uphold their position with integrity and ensure at all times that the Commissions works is appreciated by the citizens of the country.

Source: GNA