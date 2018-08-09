President’s nominee as Pru East DCE confirmed

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Pru East in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Mr Joshua Kwaku Abonkrah was on Monday confirmed by the Assembly Members (AMs) with 87 per cent yes votes.

Mr Abonkrah who was the Pru East Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party garnered 20 votes out of the expected 24 but one Assembly Member was absent and three voted against.

He was sworn-in by Mr Joseph Hamidu Nasigre, the Magistrate of the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Magistrate Court.

The out-gone DCE, Mr Stephen Jalula who is now the DCE for the newly-created Pru West District and two other colleagues from Atebubu-Amantin and Sene West were in attendance to give him moral support.

Mr Abonkrah expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and the AMs for his nomination and massive confirmation and pledged that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him.

He also thanked the traditional, religious and opinion leaders as well as all residents and appealed to them, irrespective of political background to offer him the necessary support for the rapid progress of the area.

Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister later in an address advised Mr. Abonkrah and the AMs to avoid the politicisation of issues and collaborate to focus on the holistic development of the District.

Mr Collins Ntim, the Member of Parliament for Offinso North and a Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development was present to supervise the election conducted by the District Office of the Electoral Commission.

Source: GNA