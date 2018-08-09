Akufo-Addo reshuffles, appoints new ministers

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has reshuffled some of his ministers and appointed new ones, a release from the presidency says.

At the beginning of his presidency, Akufo-Addo appointed 110 ministers into office. But the changes only involve 15 ministers.

The changes, and new appointments, the release says take immediate effect.

The former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and acting Minister for Energy, John Peter Amewu is now Minister for Energy; Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, becomes Minister for Lands and Natural Resources; Kofi Adda, Member of Parliament for Navrongo constituency and former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, is now Minister for Aviation; and Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister for Aviation, is now Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi constituency and former Deputy Minister for Information, is Minister for Information designate; while Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency, is appointed Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection designate.

The Ghana Ambassador to Italy, Paulina Tangoba Abayage has been recalled to come and serve as

Upper East Regional Minister and Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, is now Ambassador-designate to Italy.

The President appointed Evans Opoku Bobie, Member of Parliament for Asunafo North constituency and former deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, as

Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate; Martin Oti Gyarko, Member of Parliament for Techiman North constituency, is now Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate; and Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Member of Parliament for Madina constituency and former Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, is now Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President; and he reassigned former Minister for Information, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid to the position of Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development.

Rockson Bukari, former Upper East Regional Minister, is now Minister of State at the Office of the President; Pius Enam Hadzide, former deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, is Deputy Minister for Information, and Perry Curtis Okudzeto, former deputy Minister for Information, is now Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports.

“Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the Ministers-designate for Information, and Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the Regional Ministers-designate for Upper East and Brong Ahafo, as well as the deputy Regional Minister-designate for Brong Ahafo, so they can assume their respective offices as quickly as possible,” the release concluded.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi