Abuja to host African Women Intercultural Dialogue 2018

The 2018 edition of the African Women Intercultural Dialogue (AWID) has been slated for September 25 at the International Women Centre, Abuja, Nigeria.

The event would be held on the theme, “Human Trafficking: Calling African Women, Policy Makers and Influencers To Action Against Cultural Realities, Aiding Human Trafficking, Domestic Servitude and Sex Slavery.”

A statement jointly signed by Cookie Chinaka Iwuoha, the Program Coordinator and Sista IMAHKUS Njigah Ababio, Director of AWID said the event has been endorsed by the UN Women Nigeria, UNESCO, International Organisation for Migration-UN Migration Agency, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, National Centre for Women Development and more.

The theme for this year allows multi-modal contributions that reaches out to all interested parties on the issues of human trafficking and to articulate on the complex nature, especially in this era of Information overload.

The goal and long-term aim is to provide a policy briefing insight for cognitive reflection and deliberation amongst leaders of thoughts in various fields- targeted at generating an educational and policy blueprint to review and re-think socially transmitted beliefs, knowledge, customs, skills, memes and languages that unconsciously support the dis-empowering women in developing societies and weakens women’s social capital in Africa.

The aim is to also preserve positive cultural norms as well as picking from comparative insights between cultures in its ever continuous evolution.

”We chose Nigeria as venue for the AWID 2018 because of its recent placement on tier 2 watch list of US Department of State to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in persons in 2017 and as the most populous Nation in Africa and 8th in the world – a contingent condition that calls for holistic effort from all to fight this emerging offence against international morality and human right of Nigerians and Africans,” Ms Iwuoha, said.

Last year’s event took place on April 25, 2017, at the Accra International Conference Centre Ghana and discussed the plague of child marriage and deconstructing patriarchy in the African society.

This year’s event is being organised by All Africa Media Network in partnership with Leadership Development Foundation for Civic Literacy, Sheroes Sisterhood (USA), Association Building Africa (Cameroun), AYANA Think Tank (Rwanda), Celmar Tours (Ghana-USA,) African Eye Foundation, and the Society For Social Right and Civic Literacy.

It’s being supported by Citylights West Africa and Footprint to Africa.

Source: GNA