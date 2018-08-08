Judicial Service extends ADR to three more courts in Ashanti Region

The Judicial Service is in the process of introducing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in three more courts in the Ashanti Region.

They are the Juaso Circuit Court, Agona District Court and Manso-Nkwanta District Court, bringing the total number of courts in the region with ADR to 18.

Courts in the region, already connected to the ADR are Akomadan District Court, Offinso Circuit Court, Nkawie Circuit Court, Tepa Circuit Court, Mamponteng District Court and Mampong District Court.

The rest are Juaben Circuit Court, Ejisu District Court, Kuntanase District Court, Obuasi Circuit Court, Obuasi District Court, Bekwai District Court, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Circuit Court, Kumasi District Court and Asokwa District Court.

Mrs. Rita Oppong-Twumasi, Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the ADR disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after an interview to recruit mediators for the ADR at Juaso.

She said the programme, which started in 2010 had proven to be a reliable partner to the traditional justice delivery system and must be embraced by all.

She therefore encouraged the people whose cases were pending before the courts, to apply for the ADR for amicable settlement.

The ADR programme, being funded by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), is a system where cases are resolved through court-connected mediation.

Under the system, judges refer cases to ADR with the consent of the parties involved for amicable resolution.

Mediators after resolving the matter, submit settlement agreement signed by both parties to the judge.

Source: GNA