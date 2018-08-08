Goosie Tanoh must contest NDC’s presidential slot – Group

Members of the Greater Nzema Development Association (TGNDA) have appealed to Mr Goosie Tanoh to contest the upcoming National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) flagbearer election.

The TGNDA, which is made up of the NDC’s organizers and activists in the Western Region, stated that Mr Goosie Tanoh was the surest way for victory for the party in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Joel Samuel Ndede, Spokesperson for the TGNDA, told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Tanoh had the needed leadership qualities as well as local and international experience to lead the country.

Mr Ndede noted that even though other qualified and competent members had expressed interest to contest the flagbearership of the party, Mr Tanoh stood tall among them as he was approachable, humble and sociable.

According to the Association, he had contributed immensely to the party by from been a founding member of the NDC, a special assistant to the former President Jerry John Rawlings when he was the Head of State under the PNDC regime.

He added that Mr Tanoh apart from serving in the assembly that wrote Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, he also sat on several committees of the NDC.

The association observed that their prospective candidate also contributed greatly to international petroleum and mining negotiations for Ghana.

He is said to have pioneered exportation of cassava chips and flour, groundnuts and other non-traditional commodities from West Africa to the European Union.

On leadership qualities, the Association said “we all attest to the fact that for any leader to contest for such a sensitive presidential race, he or she must be someone who is competent, unifier, fair and honest, experienced, and knowledgeable”.

“Carefully considering the above contributions of Mr Goosie Tanoh to this nation and the world at large, we all attest that he is optimistically visionary, influential and the best gentleman to lead the NDC party as flagbearer for 2020 general election”.

They therefore called on him to consider joining the NDC presidential race while urging party members, sympathizers, party loyalties, and the general public to support nomination.

Source: GNA