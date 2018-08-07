Ghana will stand with neighbours in crisis – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday pledged Ghana’s commitment to stand with West African States in crisis every step of the way.

Ghana, he said, had always made it a duty to offer assistance where it was needed, and would continue to do so under his watch.

He said this when the outgoing Sierra Leonean High Commissioner, Justice Umu Hawa Tejan Hallow, called at the Jubilee House to bid him farewell after her duty tour of the country.

Justice Hallow was accredited to Ghana in April 2016.

President Akufo-Addo recalled Ghana’s role in managing the deadly Ebola pandemic that hit Sierra Leone and the assistance during last year’s devastating landslide in Freetown and said, the two nations and other countries in West Africa stood to gain when they deepened their cooperation.

Ghana, he added, was determined to strengthen ties with Sierra Leone for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

“We will continue the friendship with Sierra Leone; it is in our mutual interest, it is important that the relationship between us are strengthened and deepened at all times “

“We are members of ECOWAS, we are members of the Commonwealth, a brother African nation, a brother West African nation. There is a lot that we can do together,” he said

The President also commended the government and people of Sierra Leone for embarking on a democratic path and peaceful transition.

He urged them to maintain the peace and strive to build the capacity of the institutions of governance in the country.

Justice Hallow expressed appreciation to the President and the people of Ghana for the strong support she enjoyed during her duty tour.

“I wish to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all the support I received from all sectors of the Ghanaian society in the discharge of my duties.”

The High Commissioner acknowledged the socio-economic assistance, health, educational, disaster and security support that Ghana had given Seirra Leone over the years.

She spoke of how, during that country’s Ebola crisis, Ghana’s swift response helped to manage the situation, saying, “Ghana was one of the countries that never imposed travel restrictions on our citizens during the outbreak”.

“I wish on behalf of the government and people of sierra Leone to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to your Excellency and the people of the republic of Ghana for the continued support to Sierra Leone,” she said.

Source: GNA