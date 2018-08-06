Education Director appeals for parent’s collaboration to promote discipline

Mr Opoku Donyina, the Nkoranza North District Director of Education, has appealed to parents and other stakeholders to collaborate with teachers to promote strict discipline in the schools to achieve academic excellence by pupils and students.

He emphasised the need for parents to monitor the movements of their children to prevent the influence of their peers involved in social vices on them.

Mr Donyina who has just assumed duty as the District Director of Education was speaking to the Ghana News Agency about his vision for education development in the District on Thursday at Busunya, the District capital in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The District Director expressed concern about the drug and substance abuse by some in-school and out-of-school youth, lamenting that marijuana (wee) smoking, tramadol taking and alcoholism could jeopardise their expected quality future lives.

He announced plans of inclusive leadership and open-door administration to ensure the provision of quality education in the District and stressed the need for stakeholders to collaborate in addressing the challenge towards the proper upbringing of the youth as future leaders of the country.

Mr Donyina implored the Circuit Supervisors, Head teachers and teachers to be more devoted to duty to attain higher academic performance to improve upon standard of education in the District.

He also pleaded with religious leaders to preach against promiscuous lives of the adolescent and the youth to reduce, if not total prevention of the incidence of teenage pregnancies to promote especially girl-child education in the District and the entire country.

Source: GNA