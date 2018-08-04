Anas expose: No referee will be shielded for misconduct – RAG

Mr Joe Deborah, Chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), has indicated that referees found to have misconducted themselves in the Anas expose would not be shielded.

RAG has suspended about 15 Ghanaian Referees allegedly caught on tape taking bribes in the Number 12 documentary by the undercover Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Debrah noted that, RAG has secured unedited copy of the video from the Tiger Eye PI for study, to enable them take all the necessary actions against the alleged referees found to have grossly misconducted themselves.

Mr Debrah who was speaking in an interview with a section of the press in Cape Coast hinted that the affected referees would be dealt with in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Association and the laws of Ghana to serve as deterrent to others.

“We are determined to let sanity, orderliness and discipline prevail to reduce the negative misconceptions lingering on the minds of the populace that, feferees in Ghana are corrupt to the bone.

“I can assure the world that referees found to have grossly misconducted themselves will not be shielded in anyway regardless of gender, colour or ethnicity,” he warned.

However, the Association would support referees whose hard work, integrity and professionalism has enhanced the image of the profession.

Mr Debrah urged referees to be guided by the highest form of ethics and professionalism in the performance of their duties.

He said RAG would adopt more proactive and innovative measures to effectively regain the public confidence.

Mr. Debrah called on all stakeholders to render support to the Association and urged the public not to lose hope in referees in Ghana saying “regardless of our watered reputation, there are still many referees with untainted reputation and are recognised to steer affairs”.

Source: GNA