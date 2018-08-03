NDC Flagbearer Elections schedule for December 7

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled December 7, 2018 for its National Delegates Congress to elect a Flagbearer to lead the Party in the 2020 General Elections.

The Party has also opened nominations and directed all potential candidates to first inform the Party of their intention to contest the slot before campaigning.

“The venue, as well as the filing fees, will be announced in the coming months. The fees, will vary and be biased towards the youth and women,” Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah NDC General Secretary stated at a press conference in Accra.

He revealed that NDC National Executive Committee would put some stringent measures to vet all nominations to whittle down the number of aspirants, although the Party has not decided on the number of aspirants to limit to.

“NEC has also warned would-be aspirants against making comments that may denigrate the Party during the campaigning as the Party prepares to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections,” he said.

The NDC also cautioned individuals angling for the Flagbearership position against opulence in their campaigns because “times are hard…times are hard and it would be very offensive for Ghanaians to see flamboyant campaigns when they are living in penury,” Mr Asiedu Nketia noted.

“And so we are urging our Flagbearer hopefuls that they should be modest in their campaigns and their outdoor advertisement to be consistent with the values of NDC as a social democratic party,” he stated.

He also cautioned the Flagbearer hopefuls against insulting-campaigns as it has taking notice of some pronouncement to that effect in the months leading to the opening of the nomination.

“The Party has taken note of some pronouncements that have gone on earlier by people who were pretending to be Flagbearers and we realized that some of the utterances have not been in good taste.

“Now that we have officially opened the campaign we will be monitoring and we want to caution all those persons who want to lead this party to conduct a campaign that is decent, decorous in terms of choice of language, devoid of personal attacks,” Mr Asiedu Nketia stated.

The Party, he said, “want to hear your vision and mission of your proposed leadership that would enable the Party members to take a decision about your suitability or otherwise.”

Source: GNA