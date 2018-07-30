President attends 53rd ECOWAS Summit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Sunday left Ghana at the head of the Ghanaian delegation to attend the 53rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Lome, Togo.

The meeting, being held from July 30, 2018 to July 31, 2018, would amongst others, witness the election of a new

Chairperson of ECOWAS.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

He is expected to return to Ghana on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia acts in the President’s stead.

Source: GNA