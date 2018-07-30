NAKDeF seeking to create more opportunities for employment

Mr Paul Apenu, the Executive Secretary of Newmont Akyem Development Fund (NAKDeF) and the Community Development Manager of Newmont, has said efforts are being made to create more employment for the people in its operational area.

He said the foundation want to shift from infrastructure projects and invest into areas that will create direct economic opportunities for the people.

Mr Apenu said currently, 753 workers are directly employed by Newmont Akem Mines and this is slight as compared to an average of over 30,000 working population in communities around the Mines.

Mr Apenu said this when he addressed the media at a regional briefing on the activities of Newmont Company in the Akyem area.

He said though currently 50 per cent of the workers of Newmont are from the local communities, it is the wish of the company to employ more people from the local communities to create some opportunities for them.

NAKDeF, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Newmont Akyem Mine, has in the past three years invested GH¢30,849,598.28 in over 40 physical projects which include 15 school buildings, two school feeding sheds and a clinic.

Some of the projects are five social centres, two water projects, three community street light projects , two road projects, four toilet projects, football park and electrification project.

The non-infrastructural projects include 1780 scholarships, school feeding programme for two communities, 20 youth trained as auto mechanics and electricians and given vehicle diagnostic tools, 45 youth provided skills training at youth leadership and skills training Institute.

Source: GNA