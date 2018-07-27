Supreme Court throws out injunction against Ghana Law School Entrance Exams

The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously threw out an interlocutory application seeking to halt the Ghana Law School Entrance Examination fixed for Friday July 27.

The five member panel presided over by Mr Justice Julius Ansah, noted that the Plaintiffs in the matter had failed to provide alternative measures in the absence of the examination.

According to the Court the Legislative Instrument (LI) 2355 was the proper law that empowered the General Legal Council (GLC) to regulate the legal professional education.

It noted that the reliance of the LI 1296 had since been repealed and same replaced with LI 2355.

On the balance of convenience, the GLC and the over 1,800 students who would be writing the examination stood the chance to suffer hardship the more instead of the plaintiffs.

Professor Kwaku Asare, a US based Ghanaian lawyer, had challenged the Ghana School of Law Entrance Examinations indicating that the conduct of the examination was in breach of the right of LLB Holders who were automatically admissible to the Ghana Law School.

Mr Kizito Beyuo, who represented the General Legal Council opposed to the Application, saying “if the application was granted it would completely disrupt the academic calendar the Ghana Law School”.

Mr Kofi Bentil who represented the US based Ghanaian Professor, said some law faculties were prepared to create space to accommodate more persons into the Ghana Law School.

This is the second time the Court dismissed a similar suit in relation to the Ghana Law School Entrance Examination.

Source: GNA