3,897 streets digitized under street naming system in Kumasi

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), under the Street Naming and Property Addressing System, has successfully digitized 3,897 streets.

Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said this was to synchronize the streets with the National Addressing System, adding that 198 authentic geographical photos of the said streets had also been validated.

The project will help security agencies in their patrols and allow for easy identification of all roads in the Metropolis.

Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, Chief Executive of KMA disclosed these at the Second Ordinary meeting of the third session of the seventh Assembly.

He said KMA will tag all of its properties with digital addresses.

The KMA boss also indicated that 1,000 youth have been recruited by the Forestry Commission in collaboration with the Youth Employment Agency under the Youth Afforestation Programme to plant trees in the Metropolis.

This will create employment for the youth and green the Metropolis as well.

Mr Assibey Antwi also said that the Youth and Sports Development Sub-Committee will also improve colt football by helping to establish a colt football pitch at the State Boys Primary school.

Source: GNA