Defence lawyers end cross-examination of third prosecution witness in lynching case

Defence Lawyers involved in the trial of the alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Mahama on Wednesday ended their cross-examination of the third prosecution witness.

The State will present its fourth witness, when the Court resume sitting from its legal vacation in October.

The court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu adjourned the case to October 8, 2018 for continuation.

The fourteen accused are standing trial for the death of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, an Officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion at the Burma Camp, who was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi, when on May 29, 2017, he was lynched by some residents, who allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he had a pistol in his back pocket.

The mob ignored his consistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, the Assemblyman of Denkyira Oboasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyarko aka Abortion, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

The witness, Kwame Adjei, a farmer during cross-examination by Mr George Bernard Shaw, counsel for William Baah and three others asked the witness, whether he saw Baah on a motorbike of which he answered in the affirmative.

When asked whether, the witness met Baah, the Assemblyman at the Cemetery area, he replied no.

The Counsel further asked, then where lies the connection to his client but the witness said after meeting the late Major, he also saw two of the people Baah was moving with on the motorbike, hence his conclusion that they were moving because of the shout of thief.

Mr Shaw asked the witness that when the motorbikes passed by where he was selling the fuel, did he see any police vehicle also passing by and he said yes, adding that it was after the alleged killing that he saw the Diaso police passed to the Denkyira-Oboasi Township.

Asked, whether what gave him the confidence to say that it was the alleged killing that caused the arrival of police to the area, he said the police would not normally come to the township if nothing had occasioned it.

The witness told the court that when he met the late Major, he thought he was an armed robber, because of the gun he was holding.

At the last adjourned date, the witness told the court that he spent seven months in Police and Prison custody because of the late Major Maxwell Mahama’s murder investigations.

The witness who spoke twi through an interpreter said, “l was first detained at Diaso Police Station and brought to Korle bu police station and later sent to the Nsawam prison.”

