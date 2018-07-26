76 file to contest NDC Greater Accra elections

At the close of nominations, 76 aspirants have filed their papers to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee Elections.

The break down include; Chairman four, Vice Chairman eight, Secretary four and Deputy Secretary six.

The rest are; Organiser four, Deputy Organiser eight, Treasurer four, Deputy Treasurer five, Communications Officer four, Deputy Communications Officer 10.

The others are; Women’s Organiser two, Deputy Women’s Organiser five, Youth Organiser three, Deputy Youth Organiser seven, Zongo Caucus Coordinator two.

Mr Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey, Secretary, NDC Greater Accra Regional Elections Committee, disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

Those vying for the Chairmanship slot include; the incumbent Mr Joseph Kobina Ade Coker; and Alhaji Yahaya Kundow, the incumbent Treasurer.

The rest; are Mr Emmanuel Nii Ashie-Moore, a former Member of Parliament for Adenta; and

Mr Daniel Amartey Mensah, a former Municipal Chief Executive of Ledzokuku Krowu.

Those contesting for the Secretaryship portfolio are Mr Victor Abdul-Fatah Quarshie-Adonoo, Mr Theophilus Tetteh Chae, Madam Lois A. K. Tetteh and Mr Aristo Nii Ayee.

For the Organiser, those in the race include; Mr Maxwell Ofotsu Amevor, Mr Humphrey Tettey Tetteh Mensah, Mr Derrick Myres and Mr Anthony Nukpenu.

Aspirants for the Treasurer are; Alhaji Seidu Haruna, Mr Rabbon Kwashie Dodoo, Madam Regina Akunkel, and Mr Solomon Nii Aflah-Barnor.

Communications Officer Aspirants include; Mr Jerry Johnson, Mr Latif Osman, Mr Samuel Ablordepey and Mr Gabby Asumin.

The Women’s Organisers aspirants are Madam Felicia Mekpor-Bortey and Madam Lucy Rio.

The contestants for the Youth Organiser position are; Mr Solomon Nii Afutu Quartey, Mr Thomas Mustapha Ashong and Mr Emmanuel Asogbey.

Those vying for the Zongo Caucus Coordinator are; Mohammed Ashkar and Ismaila Horoya.

Mr Sackey told the GNA that vetting of the respective candidates would commerce from August 1 to 5.

Source: GNA