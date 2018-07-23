Ghana hosts grand tasting of wines of South Africa

Ghana has hosted the grand edition of Wines of South Africa Tasting Tour for this year on Saturday, in Accra.

The event, is an initiative of wines of South Africa, a non – profit organisation to promote the world acclaimed South African Wines to consumers in Ghana and around the world.

The event brought together more than 20 wine producers from South Africa to Ghana to interact with consumers, distributors and wholesalers as well as the hospitality and tourism practitioners.

Mrs Siobhan Thompson, the Chief Executive Officer, said Ghana was selected due to the great hospitality and business friendly environment.

She said the event was an experience for Ghanaians comparable to any wine tasting event in the world, since the country holds an enviable position as a favourite investment destination in the sub – region and with a strong bond of business between the country and South Africa.

Madam Lulu Xingwana, the South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana, said wines kept the heart healthy and encouraged the public to drink responsibly.

Mr Matome Mbatha, Market Manager for Africa, said the event was the third edition in the country, adding that it would make the country one of the favourite wine destinations on the continent.

He said the event introduced a professional Wine Course Training session for Hospitality and Tourism operators like restaurants, pubs, lounges and hotels, a Business to Business session with wine distributors and wholesalers and potential wine importers.

Mr Mbatha explained that the idea was to help create ambassadors for South African wines.

Source: GNA