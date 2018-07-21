Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to go paperless

Government is working on a plan to ensure that the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital would go paperless by the end of the year.

This means that payments would be done electronically and the printing of folders and cards would be done away with.

Mr Kweku Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health, said under the initiative Regional hospitals would be linked up electronically to a common platform.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said on at the launch of Clinical Protocols for the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Accident and Emergency Centre in Accra.

The clinical protocols and manuals are expected to give guidelines to Nurses, Midwives and Specialists who would work at the Emergency and Accident Centre.

He said the initiative should make it possible for health facilities in the various regions to access patients’ cards and Doctors would also be able to access people folders any time.

“If the initiative is enrolled out, it would cut down the cost of printing of folders and 30 per cent printing work done on most National Health Insurance claims.”

The Minister appealed to hospital to also come out with a Bed Management Protocols which would ensure the availability and usage of beds.

He announced that Doctors who undertake specialised courses would offered “fee free” when they were enrolled this year.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said he was confident that by the end year tenure of government, the country would see massive development in the health sector.

The Minister commended staff of the Hospital for the selfless dedication they had offered to the public over the years.

Dr Samuel Asiamah, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, said the facility would need about 600 beds to tackle the issue of no bed syndrome at the Hospital.

Source: GNA