President condemns violent political attacks in Asunafo South

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has roundly condemned the recurring political violence in the Asunafo South District and directed the police to deal decisively with any breaches of the law.

The area is mired in unending cycle of brutal physical attacks between supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

President Akufo-Addo described what was happening there – the intolerance and lawlessness, as completely unacceptable and said anybody who broke the law should be prosecuted, irrespective of political affiliation.

He pointed out that crime had no political colour and the law should work without fear or favour.

There would be peace and tranquillity if crime suspects were made to face the full rigours of the law.

The President was inaugurating a newly built office for the Asunafo South District Health Directorate at Kukuom on day two of his official visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region.

He also broke the ground to signal the start of construction works of an Administration Block for the District Assembly.

The President accompanied by some Ministers of State and Members of Parliament (MPs) is in the area to engage with the chiefs and people to get to know their felt development needs.

At Hwidiem, President Akufo-Addo inaugurated a special ward for the Saint Elizabeth Hospital.

The “Janet Awuah Special Ward”, cost about GH¢360,000.00 to complete and was funded by Mr. Yaw Owusu-Brempong, a Philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer of Venture Capital Trust Fund.

It has six rooms, nurses’ station, washroom and bath, hospital beds and mattresses and fixed with air conditioners and flat screen television sets.

President Akufo-Addo said the government recognised the vital contribution the churches had been making towards health and education development and praised Mr. Owusu-Brempong for the project.

He repeated that his government inherited a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) debt of GH¢1.2 billion, out of which, it had paid GH¢1 billion.

On the creation of new regions, President Akufo-Addo said he was confident a referendum would be held in coming October to pave the way for the establishment of the regions by the end of the year.

Source: GNA