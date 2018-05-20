COCOBOD appoints lenders for $1.3b syndicated loan

Ghana Cocoa Board said it has appointed five lenders, including Amro Bank and Bank of China, to arrange its $1.3 billion syndicated loan to meet the financing needs of the 2018/19 cocoa season.

The Board said, in a statement issued, that the Standard Chartered Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Ghana International Bank are co-arrangers of the loan facility.

Some 15 international banks participated in the high quality tender process, it said.

The loan agreement would be signed in London, the statement said.

Source: GNA