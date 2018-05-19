Tema Police flies crime monitoring drone

The Tema Regional Police Command on Thursday launched the use of a drone to monitor crime in the region.

The GH¢7,000.00 worth phantom three drone was personally acquired for the Regional Command by its Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nana Asomah Hinneh.

The drone, which can fly up to 500 feet, would be controlled by trained personnel and monitored to detect criminal activities in the area.

Drone Pilots from the national command of the Ghana Police Service flew it with two other drones belonging to the Service at Kpone trotro station at Tema Community One, Site 20.

DCOP Hinneh said the drone would mostly be used in the Tema Community One business area, industrial area, Accra-Tema motorway, and the Ashaiman Municipality on a pilot basis.

He added that its operations would be monitored from the Command, to enable them gather and monitor crime for a swift response.

He indicated that it would currently be deployed to the Tema Metropolis during the day due to poor visibility in the night.

Its operations, he added, would subsequently be extended to Ashaiman, Ada, Afienya and other districts especially those with high crime incidence.

Source: GNA