Hip-life legend Obrafour set to release a new single

Hip-life legend Kwabena Okyere Darko, popularly known as “Obrafour” is set to storm the market again with what is expected to be another hit single.

The new single titled “Moesha” would be released under his management agency – Execution Entertainment.

Information gathered by the GNA Entertainment Desk reveals that, the new single would feature Ghana’s renowned rapper Sakodie.

It would be the second time the rapper would be featuring on a single by Obrafour, after featuring on a similar single four years ago.

However, the management of Execution Entertainment is yet to announce the date for the premier and release of the album, as well as the venue.

Obrafour is regarded as one of the renowned pioneers of hip-life in Ghana after bumping onto the scene in the early 2000 with his famous “Pae Muka” which is regarded as one of the best in the history of the genre in Ghana.

He was adjudged the rapper of the year, new artiste of the year and best hip-life song for ‘Pae Mu Ka’ at the 2000 Ghana Music Awards.

