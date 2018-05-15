NDC will oust NPP in 2020 elections – Alhaji Yusif

Alhaji Yusif Abdulai, an NDC Tema East Constituency Organiser aspirant has indicated that the NDC can come back to power in 2020 if they are able to put their house in order before the contest.

“What NDC needs to do is to go out and rally Ghanaians around the superior vision that it had provided the people when it was in power and I am sure people will be more than prepared to work hard towards that goal.”

Alhaji Yusif announced this when he picked up his nomination form to fill for the position at the Tema Party office with a lot of party supporters.

He promised that if he is voted for the position, he would not rest until the NDC won the Presidential election and also captured the Parliamentary seats from the ruling NPP.

He accused the Nana Akufo-Addo government of reneging on their promise to execute complete free Senior High School fess, establishment of one district one factory and one village one dam.

Alhaji Yusif said the performance of the NDC in the next election would be determined by the unity amongst their rank and file and called for collaboration to win the 2020 polls.

At the same party office, Clement Ababio, aspiring Constituency Communication officer also filed his nomination and gave flak to President Akufo-Addo for not fulfilling his campaign promise.

“Me I will advise the NPP to forget about their upcoming national delegates’ conference because they have already been rejected by the Ghanaian people.

“In 2020, the NPP will be uprooted by the people like cassava and I will work to ensure that their rejection in Tema East is most dramatic.”

Source: GNA