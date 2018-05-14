Police officers in Tarkwa mourn late colleague

The one-week celebration of the late police officer Lanace Corporal Nicholas Duku has been observed at the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command headquarters in the Western Region.

Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku was killed in line of duty at Bogoso, in the Prestea Huni/Valley Municipality, when armed robbers attacked Plat and Plume Gold Refinery Company two weeks ago and bolted with cash of GH¢900,000.

The sorrowful event brought together security officers from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service and the public.

The final funeral rites of the late officer would take place at Daboase in the Wassa East District on June 29 to 31, 2018.

Divisional Police Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edmound Ohene Bosompim extended his condolence to the bereaved family.

He encouraged his men not to be disheartened even though they had loss a brother and colleague.

ACP Bosompim stressed that they would discharge their duties passionately without fear.

He warned the robbers who participated in the killing of Lanace Corporal Duku to surrender themselves to the Ghana Police Service else they would be apprehended wherever they were.

Delivering a sermon, Reverend John Takyi Koomson, Senior Pastor Assemblies of God Church at Cyanide, indicated that police officers losing their lives whiles attending to official duties was becoming rampant.

He therefore suggested that a national forum comprising of those in governance, politicians, chiefs, educationists, leaders of religious bodies and eminent people in civil society be held at the district, municipal, metropolitan and national levels to address the issue.

The police have so far arrested five suspects in connection with the robbery.

They are Mohammed Dauda alias Ahmed, 30, Bismark Opoku alias Opambuor, 34, Charles Kwesi alias Yaw Laryee, 30, Kwaku Isaac, 51 and Frederick Mensah alias Nana One, 32.

With the exception of Frederick Mensah who was shot dead by the police when he attempted to escape while assisting investigations, the others have been remanded into prison custody by the Tarkwa District Court One to reappear on May 22, 2018.

