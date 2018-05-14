Nungua Homowo and website launched

The traditional authorities of Nungua have launched the annual Homowo (Kplejoo) Festival and a website dubbed: overlordofgadangme.org to serve as a platform where the youth can learn the history of the land.

Gborbu Wulomo, Numo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, the Overlord of Ga State, who launched the programmes, said the website would guide the youth in their quest to know their historical background.

He urged the public, especially Gadangmes, to respect the customs and traditions as the ban on drumming and noise making, which precede the Homowo, has begun.

Numo Laweh Tsuru called for unity, peace and harmony among the people.

Madam Elizabeth Sackey, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, advised the youth to avoid unauthorised seizure of items from religious organisations during the ban.

She said such activities must be carried out with the consent of the chiefs and elders of the area in order not to bring the image of the Ga State into disrepute.

Source: GNA