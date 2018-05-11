Soldier in court for assaulting Policeman

A 45 year old soldier, Staff Sergeant Seth who allegedly assaulted a Police officer on duty at Appolonia City has appeared before an Accra Central District Court.

S/Sgt Alloryitoh charged with assault, pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Mrs Gloria Laryea admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢7,000.00 with two sureties.

The accused is expected to appear before the court again on May 24.

The facts as narrated by Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu were that the complainant Chief Inspector Samuel Donyoh is a Police officer stationed with the National Highway Patrol Unit, Accra.

The Prosecution said the accused was attached to the 492 Squadron of the Ghana Armed Forces in Tema.

Prosecution said between the month of January and April, this year, the Police recorded series of attacks on its personnel across the country by some members of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Based on that, Prosecution said the Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral M. Beick Baffour issued a guideline on April 26, this year, to curb the clashes between the Police and the Military.

However, this did not go down well with a section of the Military personnel so on May 9, this year the complainant with seven other Police personnel went to patrol at Apollonia City Stretch.

Prosecution said at around 1630 hour the said complainant and his men had information that some group of people were mining sand at Apollonia City area so they proceeded to the scene.

Prosecution said at the scene, S/Sgt Alloryitoh dressed in his full uniform and acting as a land guard for the sand miners demanded to know why the complainant and his men were at the scene.

In the process, prosecution said the accused attempted to snap pictures of the complainant with his phone which the complainant did not allowed.

This infuriated the accused who then gave the complainant a hefty blow on his left eye which led to him bleeding from that part of his body.

S/Sgt Alloryitoh then took to his heels but he was arrested.

Prosecution said in his caution statement, S/Sgt Alloryitoh admitted the offence.

Source: GNA