President takes week-long vacation

3 mins ago General News Leave a comment

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana for the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday night, on a week-long vacation.

He was accompanied by his wife, Rebecca, children and grandchildren.

This is the first time the President is taking a working vacation.

He would, however, honour two public engagements – billed to speak at the University of Oxford’s 2018 African Conference, tomorrow, Friday, May 11, and deliver a keynote address at the London Business School’s African Business Summit, the next day, May 12.

President Akufo-Addo would also attend the Anglican confirmation ceremony of his grandson, Louis, at his old school, Lancing College, in Sussex on May 13.

He would return to Ghana on Wednesday, May 16.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would act in his absence.

Source: GNA

