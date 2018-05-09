President suspends four High Court Judges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday suspended four High Court Judges with immediate effect based on the advice of the Judicial Council and in accordance with Article 146 (10) (b) of the Constitution.

The four judges are: Mr. Justice Uuter Paul Dery; Mr. Justice Mustapha Logoh; Mr. Justice Gilbert Ayisi Addo; and Mr. Justice Charles Quist, a statement signed by Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, at Flagstaff House and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra stated.

The statement explained that the suspension follows the establishment of a prima facie case against the four Justices, by the Committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate alleged acts of bribery and corruption against certain persons, including the four Justices, as contained in the August 29, 2015 petition of Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, ace investigative journalist.

“President Akufo-Addo has by letter, dated Tuesday, 8th May, 2018, notified each of the four Justices of the decision,” the statement said.

Source: GNA