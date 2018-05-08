Ghana stands against Woyome at African Court

Ghana, represented by Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Attorney General, Mrs Dorothy Afriyie-Ansah, Chief State Attorney, Mrs Stella Badu, Chief State Attoney, and Ms Nabeela Wahab, Senior State Attorney on Tuesday defends the State at the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Ghana has appeared before the continental court in the case involving Mr Alfred Agbes Woyome a document made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra indicates, that Mr Kwaku Osafo Buabeng, Ms Vivienne Tetteh, and Mr Raynolds Twumasi Junior were representing the applicant.

The document signed by Dr Robert Eno, the African Court Registrar obtained by GNA, explained that in the Application 001/2017 – Mr Woyome was alleged to have provided engineering financial services to Ghana pursuant to an agreement for securing funds for the rehabilitation of the Accra and Kumasi Sports Stadia for the Confederation of the African Cup of Nations Tournament, 2008.

The Applicant alleged that, by not respecting the terms of the agreement, Ghana violated the rights provided under the Charter namely, enjoyment of rights and freedoms recognised in the Charter without distinction (Article two of the Charter).

It also avers that equality before the law and equal protection of the law as stated in Article three of the Charter and right to fair trial in Article seven of the Charter were not upheld.

Other Countries expected to appear before the continental court, are Benin in an Application 013/2017 – Sebastien Germain Ajavon v. Benin slated for May 9, 2018.

The Applicant alleges that Benin has violated his rights by withdrawing his customs licence and disrupted his radio and television stations’ signals.

The Applicant is also alleging that the proceedings instituted against him by the Public Prosecutor and the Benin Customs Services in the cocaine trafficking case was not fair.

Tanzania is also expected to face the African Court on May 10 in an Application 001/2015 – Armand Guehi v. United Republic of Tanzania.

Mr Guehi, an Ivorian national, who has been convicted and sentenced to death for murdering his wife, is challenging the conviction on the ground that it violated his right to a fair trial.

The Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.

Source: GNA