India to partner Ghana to implement 1D1F

Indian business delegation is in Ghana to explore the possibility of setting up a 200-metric tonnes of oil palm refinery, a cocoa processing plant and a gold refinery to support the implementation of the One-District, One Factory (1D,1F) initiative.

They would also find ways of supporting the Ministry of Trade and Industry to implement the Pharma-Park initiative.

This came to light when a 16-member Indian business delegation led by Mr Michael Quaye, Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, paid a courtesy call on the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Vice President called on all prospective investors to take advantage of the increasing business-friendly environment to set up businesses in the country.

He expressed the Government’s willingness to engage with anyone that had genuine business proposals, and assured the investment community of its preparedness to protect their investments.

Vice President Bawumia recalled the long and warm relations that existed between Ghana and India since she gained independence, and assured that the nation was looking forward to strengthening her business relations through investments in each other’s country.

He described India as a “natural partner” for the Akufo-Addo’s Government flagship initiative, One-District-One-Factory, and urged the Indian delegation to support the government’s vision of building “Ghana beyond aid”.

“India is recognised globally as a leader in agriculture, information communication technology and pharmaceuticals and we in Ghana are looking forward to partnerships and collaborations, to our mutual benefits,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Ambassador Quaye, on his part, said many more Indian businesses had expressed their preparedness to take up investment opportunities in Ghana, would be working with them to help achieve President Akufo-Addo’s development aspirations for the country.

The delegation had earlier called on the Minister of Trade and Industry, President of the Association of Ghana Industries, Board Chairman of the Ghana Export Promotion, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the National Coordinator of the One-District, One Factory Secretariat, the Precious Minerals Marketing Company and the Food and Drugs Authority.

Source: GNA