Tema Mayor order seizure of waste vehicles

Mr Felix Nii Anang-La, Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, has ordered the seizure of two liquid waste disposal vehicles and closure of a Toilet facility at Tema New Town.

The vehicles with registration numbers GM- 9708-13 and GS-3955-13 were alleged to have been discharging liquid waste from parts of the Tema New Town and other sources into the Chemu Lagoon, where all the major fish smoking sites were located.

Operators of the facility were also alleged to be using part of the place for the trading of child prostitution, selling of hot water and sales point of all stolen goods and items.

The violation of the country’s environmental laws by some individuals was compromised by some public officials and traditional leaders who did not want to lose votes through local authorities.

This situation causes serious environmental and public health hazards to citizens leading to the loss of lives and government spending huge sums of funds intended for development on disease controls.

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly took the opportunity to launch the Tema Restoration Agenda branch (TRA) at Tema New Town with a communal labour in collaboration with the Proud Ga Dangbe Youth Association, pending the maiden Metropolitan launch.

The TRA is an initiative by the TMA to restore the industrial city back to its initial status in the areas of infrastructure, sanitation, education, Health and socio-economic activities.

The sanitation aspect of the TRA is being managed by a Restoration Special Sanitation Task Force instituted by the Assembly with the mandate of coordinating and collaborating with the various electoral areas to making the city clean.

The Restoration Agenda project also started the fencing of schools, renovation of dilapidated structures of schools and health institutions and construction of roads in the Metropolis.

Mr Anang-La said the TMA would put its sanitation department and the special taskforce on its toes to ensure the enforcement of its by-laws to curb the situation and save lives.

He called on the residents to report to the TMA any bad practices that went on in their communities for a swift action to be taken.

The Mayor donated an undisclosed amount to the Association to support their activities of weekly communal labour in the communities and to encourage them.

He also appealed to the industries in the metropolis and corporate bodies to support the Assembly’s efforts to make Tema clean and habitable.

Source: GNA