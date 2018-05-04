Collaboration is key in investigative journalism – Anas

Collaboration is key in investigative journalism, Ghana’s Ace Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has said.

He said the successes he and his team had chalked in their investigative works over the years were due to team work and collaboration with some stakeholders.

Mr Anas Aremeyaw Anas said this during a panel discussion on Thursday at the 25th World Press Freedom Day International Conference.

Speaking on the topic “Investigative Journalism: Ethics and Risk,” Mr Anas Aremeyaw Anas likened Investigative Journalism to being in the hot kitchen; declaring that “if you can’t stand the heat, you leave”.

“Investigative Journalism comes with a risk, it is not about wearing a mask,” he said.

He cited some of the exposeés he and his team had carried out to include the judicial scandal, which led to the dismissal of 26 judges; and the cocoa smuggling syndicate, which led to some people being imprisoned.

He said people, who feel his investigative works were violating their ethical or moral rights should seek redress in a court of law.

Madam Citra Dyah Pradstuti, Programme Director, PT Media Lintas Inti Nusantara, a media content company in Jakarta, Indonesia, in her submission, said investigative journalism required skilled journalists for its execution.

She said there was the need for the protection of whistle blowers, who gave out the information for the investigative journalists to carry out their works.

The 2018 World Press Freedom Day, on the theme, “Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law”, is being organised by the UNESCO in collaboration with the Government of Ghana.

The event brought together over 700 leading actors from the media, civil society, policy makers, representatives of the judiciary, and academia to discuss latest developments and pressing challenges related to press freedom and the safety of journalists.

The World Press Freedom Day celebration found its origin in the Windhoek Declaration, calling for media pluralism and independence, adopted in 1991 in Namibia.

Since 1993, the Day had been the UN International Day on freedom of expression and press freedom.

This year’s celebration focuses on the role of the media in speaking truth to power and ensuring accountability of institutions and policymakers.

Source: GNA