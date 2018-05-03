Eliminating child labour is Ghana’s priority – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has underscored government’s determination to strengthen national institutions and policies to protect the rights of children.

He said eliminating child labour was one of the top priorities of government and would work with all agencies interested in the welfare of children to encourage Ghanaians to be responsive to anti-child labour issues.

The issue of child labour, he said, ought to be addressed in a manner consistent with humanity and Ghana’s international obligations, saying protecting the right of the child was a shared responsibility.

President Akufo-Addo, who was addressing this year’s May Day celebration at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, said the nation had a remarkable record in terms of ratifying respective laws prohibiting child labour in all its forms.

“Ghana has been a signatory to many international laws promoting child rights, and the government is working with all partners to ensure that they work in order not to affect their education and health”, he stated.

This year’s celebration was on the theme “Sustainable Development Goals and Decent Work – the Role of Social Partners”.

President Akufo-Addo was worried that children continued to be engaged in all forms of hazardous work in spite of the efforts to eliminate such practices, saying the government was working assiduously to enhance the wellbeing of the child.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection launched a comprehensive child and family welfare policy two years ago, which was guided by key principles of the United Nation’s Convention of the Right of the Child, the 1992 Constitution and the Children’s Act 1998 (Act 560).

The 22-page book focused on policy framework, the child and family welfare system, institutional arrangements, child protection system strengthening, and community structures.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised the need for all to respect laws protecting children for their wellbeing and physical growth.

He also entreated organised labour to be committed to the campaign to achieving the sustainable development goals, especially in the area of education, health, gender equality, poverty reduction and environmental protection.

Source: GNA