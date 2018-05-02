World Press Freedom Day underway in Accra

The 25th global celebration of World Press Freedom Day (WPFD), is underway in Accra.

The global event, which is from May 2-4, is on the theme, “Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law”.

It is being organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in collaboration with the Government of Ghana.

It is under the co-chairmanship of Mr Tirso A. S. Dos Santos, Head of Office and Representative of UNESCO to Ghana and Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a Deputy Minister of Information.

The event brings together over 700 leading actors from the media, civil society, policy makers, representatives of the judiciary and academia, to discuss latest developments and pressing challenges related to press freedom and the safety of journalists.

The main celebration in Accra is expected to be reinforced by some 100 national events the world over.

During the celebration, participants would explore the media and the judiciary’s respective roles in ensuring the rule of law, including in times of elections, and in safeguarding the fundamental right to freedom of expression and addressing crimes against journalists.

The Accra event is expected to include a range of plenary and breakout sessions, an academic conference on safety of journalists, a youth newsroom and photo exhibitions.

Since 1993, WPFD had been the UN International Day on freedom of expression and press freedom.

This year’s celebration focuses on the role of the media in speaking truth to power and ensuring accountability of institutions and policymakers.

A highlight of the Accra conference would be the award ceremony of the annual UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize on the evening of May 2.

The Prize awards a journalist who stood his/her ground in the defence of press freedom.

Source: GNA