Police arrest three suspected Fulani armed robbers  

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Command has arrested three armed-robbers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen for robbing passengers of their monies and mobile phones in a broad day light

The incident occurred on the Sunday April 29, 2018 on the Kintampo-Kawanpe road in the Kintampo North Municipality of Brong-Ahafo Region.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency on Monday in Sunyani, saying that Umaro Sedou, aged 18, Alteni Mooreh, also 18 years and Gariba Sidi, 28 are the three suspects but two other accomplices were at large.

He said on that fateful day, some facially masked men suddenly appeared from a nearby bush at a spot between Gorompe and Kalompe village at about 1400 hours and stood in front of a Matiz taxi cab with registration number GR 6613-14 in the middle of the road and thus prevented it from moving.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the masked robbers demanded money from the passengers on board and fled into the bush after robbing them of unspecified amount of money and their mobile phones.

He stated that the Police got hint of it and rushed to the scene but the robbers had fled.

Chief Inspector Oppong added that the Police therefore combed round the whole area with the help of the community members and ultimately arrested the three suspects who were hiding in the bush.

He said the driver of the taxi Cab, Ali Abubakar had also been detained by the Kintampo Police for allegedly alerting the robbers on a mobile phone that the passengers on board his vehicle had huge sums of money on them.

Chief Inspector Oppong appealed to the general public, especially residents in the Gorompe and Kalompe villages and the entire Kintampo Municipality to provide Police with information to be able to trace and arrest the two other suspects to face the law.

Source: GNA