Home / Africa/International / IAS announces Prudence Mabele Prize for female HIV activists

IAS announces Prudence Mabele Prize for female HIV activists

1 min ago Africa/International Leave a comment

Prudence Mabele

The International AIDS Society (IAS) announces an endowment prize in honour of the first black woman to publicly reveal her HIV-positive status in South Africa – Prudence Mabele. The Prudence Mabele Prize will be awarded to a female-identified advocate of HIV and gender justice, the organization said in a statement copied to ghanabusinessnews.com.

According to the IAS, this is the largest prize ever to be awarded at an International AIDS Conference.

“It is endowed by the Ford Foundation and the Open Society Foundations (OSF), in partnership with the Positive Women’s Network of South Africa,” it said.

This year’s recipient, the statement said whose work and personal commitment best embodies the values, spirit and activism of Prudence Mabele, will be publicly honoured at a designated high-level session at the 22nd International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2018).

“During the event, the prize amount will be announced and presented to the honoree, which will be followed by remarks from other prominent HIV and gender justice advocates and leaders,” it added.

Mabele publicly revealed her HIV-positive status in South Africa in 1992. She was a founding member of the Treatment Action Campaign and founder of the Positive Women’s Network. She died in July 2017.

Follow this link for details on filing nominations.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

Check Also

ECA pays tribute to the memory of Adebayo Adedeji: Africa has lost an icon

The entire staff of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) this week mourns the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions

wordpress theme powered by jazzsurf.com

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved