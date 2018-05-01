President Akufo-Addo ‘now’ Africa’s mouthpiece – Tema MCE

Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, has praised President Akufo-Addo’s sense of continental responsibility, saying Ghana is acting in character as torchbearer for Africa again indeed.

Speaking to Journalists in his office after a Town Hall Meeting, Annang -La, lamented the lack of appreciation that some Ghanaians gave their President, even though outside the borders of Ghana, the President had become iconic.

“When His Excellency addressed the London School of Economics, Africa became international news for more objective reason again, which we all know is a rarity. All of a sudden, major news channels were doing bulletins about discriminatory representation of Africans,” Annang -La said.

He said rather than war, corruption and disease, one of Africa’s real problems, which is discrimination by Western leaders and media became a focus, thanks to President Akufo-Addo’s bold advocacy.

At the London School of Economics, President Akufo-Addo pointed out to the stereotype of all Africans, including a lumping of Africans together when even individual countries were being reported on.

For instance, he pointed out that when a bomb went off in Brussels, it was reported as an issue pertinent to Brussels and not Europe, and yet when there was an outbreak of Ebola in one African country, it was reported as an African issue.

“And this is not the only time that President Akufo-Addo has forced the world to speak to issues such as these concerning Africa. We remember how he confronted President Emmanuel Macron over France’ continued stranglehold on its former colonies in Africa.

“We also remember how he lashed out at Donald Trump when Mr. Trump described our continent in most unpalatable language.

“President Akufo-Addo has become a bold mouthpiece for Africa and a contrast to the generality of his peers who act like yes-men to leaders of the so called developed world.”

The town hall meeting which had been held in Tema Central, was aimed at giving an opportunity to people of the harbour city to interact with their MCE ad the MP.

Attendees had mostly been unhappy about the state of sewer lines, the drainage system and street lights in Tema, issues that the MCE said were being worked on by government.

Among those who graced the occasion were; Kofi Brako, the Member of Parliament for Tema Central who urged the people to have faith in President Akufo-Addo, pointing out that some of the ground-breaking promises of President Akufo-Addo, including Free SHS had been fulfilled.

“And like His Excellency the President has said, every single promise will be fulfilled eventually,” he said.

Mr Richard Ani, Assembly Member for Horticulture electoral area, commended the MCE and the Tema Central MP for taking steps to address their concerns.

Source: GNA